Kestra Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,511 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Sanofi by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Sanofi by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $631,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Sanofi by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 244,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,095,000 after acquiring an additional 20,458 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Sanofi by 5,202.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 386,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,762,000 after acquiring an additional 379,133 shares during the period. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on SNY. TheStreet cut shares of Sanofi from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sanofi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

Sanofi Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNY opened at $47.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $120.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.19 and a 200 day moving average of $50.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.28. Sanofi has a one year low of $42.63 and a one year high of $57.82.

Sanofi Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.