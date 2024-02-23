Kidoz (OTCMKTS:KDOZF) Stock Price Up 16.1%

Kidoz Inc. (OTCMKTS:KDOZF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 16.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 27,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 400% from the average session volume of 5,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

Kidoz Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $15.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.15.

Kidoz (OTCMKTS:KDOZF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.81 million for the quarter. Kidoz had a negative net margin of 13.65% and a negative return on equity of 25.17%.

About Kidoz

Kidoz Inc develops and sells AdTech software products in Western Europe; Central, Eastern, and Southern Europe; North America; and internationally. The company also owns and develops mobile Kidoz safe ad network, the Kidoz kid-mode operating system, the Kidoz publisher SDK, the Rooplay edugames platform, and the Rooplay originals.

