Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Holdings Cut by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp decreased its holdings in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 792 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Lakeland Financial were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Lakeland Financial by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 301,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,315,000 after purchasing an additional 9,840 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Lakeland Financial by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 250,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,910,000 after purchasing an additional 11,760 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial during the third quarter valued at about $1,193,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in Lakeland Financial in the third quarter worth $724,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Stock Performance

LKFN stock opened at $63.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.74. Lakeland Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $73.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.70.

Lakeland Financial Increases Dividend

Lakeland Financial ( NASDAQ:LKFN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $65.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.81 million. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 14.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is 52.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LKFN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet raised Lakeland Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Lakeland Financial from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Lakeland Financial from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael L. Kubacki sold 26,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total value of $1,902,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,846,098. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Michael L. Kubacki sold 26,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total value of $1,902,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,846,098. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan P. Steiner sold 3,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $212,093.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,675.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,488 shares of company stock valued at $2,275,975 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.

