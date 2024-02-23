Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC trimmed its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 80.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,365 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 4.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 2.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 5.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Landstar System by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Landstar System by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.00.

Landstar System Stock Performance

Shares of LSTR opened at $193.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $193.05 and a 200-day moving average of $184.37. Landstar System, Inc. has a one year low of $161.13 and a one year high of $208.62. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.96%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Michael K. Kneller sold 12,219 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.30, for a total transaction of $2,325,275.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 61,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,632,468.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

