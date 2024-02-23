LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Holdings Decreased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lessened its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,536 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 11,302 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $380,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 555.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 616 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 633 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at LeMaitre Vascular

In related news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 22,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $1,212,912.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,269,475 shares in the company, valued at $123,504,829.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 22,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $1,212,912.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,269,475 shares in the company, valued at $123,504,829.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 24,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.71, for a total value of $1,360,582.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,312,857 shares in the company, valued at $126,536,406.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on LMAT. StockNews.com cut LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LeMaitre Vascular presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.60.

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of LMAT stock opened at $60.68 on Friday. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.27 and a 12 month high of $68.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 50.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.94 and a 200-day moving average of $55.18.

LeMaitre Vascular Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers restoreflow allografts; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

