Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Receives $16.70 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.70.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.

Shares of LEVI stock opened at $18.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.02. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52 week low of $12.41 and a 52 week high of $18.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.19.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The blue-jean maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 76.19%.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, major shareholder Margaret E. Haas sold 9,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $170,410.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, major shareholder Margaret E. Haas sold 9,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $170,410.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Margaret E. Haas sold 32,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $584,135.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,850 shares of company stock valued at $1,707,815 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 7.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,626,322 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $117,145,000 after acquiring an additional 610,838 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,391,385 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $138,794,000 after acquiring an additional 97,043 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,625,378 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $109,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 11.7% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,989,518 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $109,189,000 after buying an additional 626,601 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,913,865 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $80,310,000 after buying an additional 105,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

