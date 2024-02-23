LGI Homes, Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $2.71 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:LGIH)

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for LGI Homes in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 20th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.71 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.93. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for LGI Homes’ current full-year earnings is $11.56 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for LGI Homes’ Q4 2025 earnings at $3.77 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LGIH. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $113.37 on Thursday. LGI Homes has a twelve month low of $84.15 and a twelve month high of $141.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 10.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.57 and a 200-day moving average of $116.36.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.35). LGI Homes had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $608.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other LGI Homes news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 1,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.14, for a total transaction of $196,888.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,221 shares in the company, valued at $161,342.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,445,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,728,000 after purchasing an additional 18,510 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,443,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,158,000 after purchasing an additional 58,850 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,328,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,940,000 after purchasing an additional 54,606 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 877,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,094,000 after purchasing an additional 31,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CDAM UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 674,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,878,000 after purchasing an additional 86,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

