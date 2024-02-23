Liberty Gold (OTCMKTS:LGDTF) Shares Down 5.5%

Liberty Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LGDTF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. 352,593 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 245,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.
Liberty Gold Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.21.
Liberty Gold Company Profile
Liberty Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States, and Turkiye. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It holds interest in the Black Pine project located in Cassia County, southern Idaho; the Goldstrike project located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the TV Tower gold-silver-copper property located in northwestern Türkiye.
