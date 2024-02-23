LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Given Outperform Rating at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reissued their outperform rating on shares of LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $60.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded LKQ from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on LKQ from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.50.

LKQ Stock Performance

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $51.86 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.27. LKQ has a 12 month low of $41.49 and a 12 month high of $59.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 7.13%. LKQ’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that LKQ will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.71%.

Insider Transactions at LKQ

In related news, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total transaction of $1,609,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,073,491.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $260,506.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,061.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $1,609,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,805 shares in the company, valued at $7,073,491.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LKQ

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in LKQ by 5.4% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,802 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in LKQ by 4.2% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in LKQ by 26.2% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 954 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank increased its stake in LKQ by 2.0% during the second quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 11,204 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in LKQ by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 777 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LKQ Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

See Also

