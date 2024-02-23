Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) PT Lowered to $4.50 at Bank of America

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Bank of America from $7.00 to $4.50 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LCID. R. F. Lafferty downgraded Lucid Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Lucid Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Lucid Group from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.00.

LCID stock opened at $3.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.07. Lucid Group has a 12 month low of $2.54 and a 12 month high of $9.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.61. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 380.45% and a negative return on equity of 58.91%. The business had revenue of $157.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lucid Group will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Lucid Group by 184.6% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 666.7% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in Lucid Group by 283.3% during the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares during the last quarter.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

