Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.89 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Free Report) – Cormark dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lundin Mining in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 20th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.89 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.23. The consensus estimate for Lundin Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.94 per share.

LUN has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lundin Mining from C$12.80 to C$12.60 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. National Bank Financial upgraded Lundin Mining from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$11.87.

Lundin Mining Stock Performance

TSE:LUN opened at C$10.71 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$10.87 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.09. Lundin Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$7.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.35.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Featured Articles

