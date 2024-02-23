M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of M.D.C. from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their target price for the company from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of M.D.C. from $41.50 to $39.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

M.D.C. stock opened at $62.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.53 and a 200-day moving average of $48.94. M.D.C. has a one year low of $34.79 and a one year high of $63.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 9.76 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.55.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. M.D.C. had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that M.D.C. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in M.D.C. in the 4th quarter valued at about $263,371,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,492,733 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,723,000 after purchasing an additional 940,810 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 259.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 593,177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,744,000 after purchasing an additional 428,286 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,291,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the second quarter worth approximately $167,930,000. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

