Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ LOAN opened at $4.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.83 and its 200 day moving average is $4.72. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a 12 month low of $4.27 and a 12 month high of $5.70. The stock has a market cap of $55.19 million, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.60.

Institutional Trading of Manhattan Bridge Capital

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 19,792.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,651,782 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,774,000 after acquiring an additional 10,598,236 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 370,622 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 6,520 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC increased its position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 335,443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 178,180 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 16,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,841 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares during the last quarter. 17.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Company Profile

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential or commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida.

