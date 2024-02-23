Mapfre (OTCMKTS:MPFRY) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRY – Get Free Report) dropped 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.24 and last traded at $4.24. Approximately 472 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 1,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.
Mapfre Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.32.
About Mapfre
Mapfre, SA operates in the insurance, property, financial, and services sectors worldwide. It offers life, health, accident, savings and investment, retirement, burial, and travel and leisure insurance; and homeowner's, automobile, third-party liability, and other insurance. The company also provides vehicle, third-party liability and asset, agriculture and livestock, commercial establishment, and other insurance products.
