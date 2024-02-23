Mapfre (OTCMKTS:MPFRY) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRY – Get Free Report) dropped 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.24 and last traded at $4.24. Approximately 472 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 1,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.

Mapfre Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.32.

About Mapfre

(Get Free Report)

Mapfre, SA operates in the insurance, property, financial, and services sectors worldwide. It offers life, health, accident, savings and investment, retirement, burial, and travel and leisure insurance; and homeowner's, automobile, third-party liability, and other insurance. The company also provides vehicle, third-party liability and asset, agriculture and livestock, commercial establishment, and other insurance products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mapfre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mapfre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.