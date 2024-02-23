Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Shares of MMI stock opened at $37.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -42.39 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.33 and a 200-day moving average of $34.52. Marcus & Millichap has a one year low of $26.81 and a one year high of $44.24.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. Marcus & Millichap had a negative return on equity of 5.16% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $166.24 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Marcus & Millichap by 112.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Marcus & Millichap by 342.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Marcus & Millichap during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Marcus & Millichap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Marcus & Millichap during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.62% of the company’s stock.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing, as well as capital markets.

