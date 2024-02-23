Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
Shares of MMI stock opened at $37.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -42.39 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.33 and a 200-day moving average of $34.52. Marcus & Millichap has a one year low of $26.81 and a one year high of $44.24.
Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. Marcus & Millichap had a negative return on equity of 5.16% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $166.24 million during the quarter.
Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing, as well as capital markets.
