Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Marcus & Millichap Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:MMI opened at $37.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -42.39 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.52. Marcus & Millichap has a 12-month low of $26.81 and a 12-month high of $44.24.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. Marcus & Millichap had a negative return on equity of 5.16% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $166.24 million during the quarter.

Marcus & Millichap Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Marcus & Millichap

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. Marcus & Millichap’s dividend payout ratio is presently -56.18%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 112.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Marcus & Millichap by 342.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Marcus & Millichap during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Marcus & Millichap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Marcus & Millichap during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.62% of the company’s stock.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing, as well as capital markets.

