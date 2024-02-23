Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $20.29 Per Share

Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Markel Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $20.29 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $20.77. The consensus estimate for Markel Group’s current full-year earnings is $84.85 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Markel Group’s Q3 2025 earnings at $24.68 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $115.39 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Markel Group from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1,475.00 target price on shares of Markel Group in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $1,680.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Markel Group in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $1,275.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,412.50.

MKL stock opened at $1,474.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Markel Group has a one year low of $1,186.56 and a one year high of $1,560.00. The company has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,433.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,446.51.

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,414.74 per share, for a total transaction of $141,474.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,718,474.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Markel Group news, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 72 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,409.28 per share, for a total transaction of $101,468.16. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,908.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,414.74 per share, for a total transaction of $141,474.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 45,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,718,474.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Markel Group by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 19 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of Markel Group by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 21 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its stake in shares of Markel Group by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 20 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Markel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Markel Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

