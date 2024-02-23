MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC lessened its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,928 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MKTX. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $213.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.99. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.01 and a 1-year high of $399.78.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $197.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.70 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 34.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.21%.

In related news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $239,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 68,959 shares in the company, valued at $17,963,819.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $239,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 68,959 shares in the company, valued at $17,963,819.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total value of $235,569.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 69,879 shares in the company, valued at $16,138,555.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,940 shares of company stock worth $917,749. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on MarketAxess from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on MarketAxess from $308.00 to $284.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on MarketAxess from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered MarketAxess from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $246.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MarketAxess presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.89.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

