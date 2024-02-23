Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Stock Price Up 8.7% Following Earnings Beat

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) shares were up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $95.43 and last traded at $95.22. Approximately 724,370 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 488,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.60.
The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 6.50%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.74 EPS.
Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 41.08%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Report on Marriott Vacations Worldwide
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 194.1% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter worth $40,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.27% of the company’s stock.
Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.84.
Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile
Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Marriott Vacations Worldwide
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Keurig-Dr Pepper stock: Time to take another sip?
- What are low-beta stocks?
- The Trade Desk: 3 reasons to buy before a new all-time high
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Roku stock and the mother of all entry opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.