Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Stock Price Up 8.7% Following Earnings Beat

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) shares were up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $95.43 and last traded at $95.22. Approximately 724,370 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 488,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.60.

The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 6.50%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.74 EPS.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 41.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on VAC shares. JMP Securities started coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered Marriott Vacations Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott Vacations Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 194.1% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter worth $40,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.84.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

Further Reading

