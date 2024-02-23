Marvell Technology Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 78,223 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 76% compared to the typical volume of 44,349 call options.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $69.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.17. Marvell Technology has a 1-year low of $36.64 and a 1-year high of $73.53. The company has a market cap of $60.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.49, a PEG ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.52.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -36.92%.

In other news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 4,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $240,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,730 shares in the company, valued at $6,044,807.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 4,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $240,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,730 shares in the company, valued at $6,044,807.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ford Tamer sold 60,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,224,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 201,000 shares of company stock worth $12,506,090. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Marvell Technology

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 30,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on MRVL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.96.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

