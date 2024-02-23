Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

MEDP has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $282.00 to $452.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Medpace from $312.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.67.

MEDP stock opened at $393.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.33 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $314.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.56. Medpace has a 52 week low of $167.00 and a 52 week high of $401.93.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $498.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.72 million. Medpace had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 63.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Medpace will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 7,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.18, for a total transaction of $2,142,328.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,613,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,014,709.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 7,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.18, for a total transaction of $2,142,328.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,613,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,014,709.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 13,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.39, for a total transaction of $5,404,823.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,525,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,175,298.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 174,379 shares of company stock valued at $55,537,224. 25.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Medpace in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Medpace in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Medpace in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Medpace by 361.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Medpace in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

