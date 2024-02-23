Medtronic plc to Post FY2024 Earnings of $5.19 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:MDT)

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Medtronic in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 20th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now forecasts that the medical technology company will earn $5.19 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.16. The consensus estimate for Medtronic’s current full-year earnings is $5.23 per share.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MDT. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their target price on Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.91.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT stock opened at $85.06 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.35. The company has a market cap of $113.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Medtronic has a 12-month low of $68.84 and a 12-month high of $92.02.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 87.90%.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $410,603.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 425.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 293.0% in the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 316,643 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 236,064 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its stake in Medtronic by 209.0% in the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

