Mengis Capital Management Inc. Has $1.28 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 8,581 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 33.7% in the third quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,244 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,575,000 after purchasing an additional 12,677 shares in the last quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 4.5% in the third quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC now owns 828,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $108,441,000 after purchasing an additional 36,049 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 8.2% in the third quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 4.9% in the third quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 62,347 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total value of $3,219,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,355,191 shares in the company, valued at $336,980,728.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total value of $3,219,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,355,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,980,728.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $2,237,840.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,294,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 208,350 shares of company stock worth $29,602,709 over the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $144.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.57 and a 52-week high of $153.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.51.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Alphabet from $174.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna upped their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.65.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

