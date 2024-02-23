MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,752.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MELI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,625.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,817.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,671.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,467.92. The stock has a market cap of $91.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.04, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.52. MercadoLibre has a 1-year low of $1,063.02 and a 1-year high of $1,825.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth $7,540,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth $536,000. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth $426,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth $2,232,000. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

