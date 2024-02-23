Meta Platforms, Inc. to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $5.60 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Meta Platforms in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 21st. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now forecasts that the social networking company will earn $5.60 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $5.18. The consensus estimate for Meta Platforms’ current full-year earnings is $19.62 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Meta Platforms’ FY2026 earnings at $26.18 EPS.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $465.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.53.

NASDAQ META opened at $486.13 on Thursday. Meta Platforms has a 1-year low of $167.66 and a 1-year high of $489.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $397.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $341.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 97,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.67, for a total transaction of $45,601,669.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $256,128.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,853,952. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 97,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.67, for a total transaction of $45,601,669.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,047,764 shares of company stock valued at $414,647,143. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $7,952,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $3,964,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $673,000. Napa Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

