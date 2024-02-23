Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Mexco Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th.

Mexco Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of MXC opened at $9.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.37. Mexco Energy has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $13.84. The firm has a market cap of $20.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.72.

Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mexco Energy had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 28.37%. The company had revenue of $1.66 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mexco Energy by 15.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mexco Energy by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mexco Energy by 270.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 44,605 shares during the period. 6.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

