Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MRTX. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $58.00 target price (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price target (down from $83.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Mirati Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $59.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Mirati Therapeutics Stock Down 0.2 %

Insider Activity

Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $58.70 on Friday. Mirati Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $27.30 and a 52 week high of $64.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.58.

In other news, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.67, for a total value of $125,807.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,694 shares in the company, valued at $5,876,338.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.67, for a total transaction of $125,807.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,694 shares in the company, valued at $5,876,338.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 1,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $90,038.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,241,109.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,438 shares of company stock worth $433,243 over the last three months. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mirati Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage oncology company, develops novel therapeutics to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company provides KRAZATI, an oral targeted treatment option for adult patients with KRAS G12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung (NSCLC), as well as in clinical development as a monotherapy and in combination with other agents.

