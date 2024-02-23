Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) CRO Sells $207,399.56 in Stock

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) CRO Christopher Lyon sold 7,862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total transaction of $207,399.56. Following the sale, the executive now owns 237,845 shares in the company, valued at $6,274,351.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Christopher Lyon also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 29th, Christopher Lyon sold 10,614 shares of Model N stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total transaction of $246,032.52.
Model N Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE MODN opened at $24.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Model N, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.90 and a 52 week high of $35.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.67.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Trading of Model N
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Model N by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,824,894 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,004,000 after acquiring an additional 507,090 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Model N by 14.6% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,310,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,802,000 after acquiring an additional 421,952 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Model N by 13.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,949,847 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,973,000 after acquiring an additional 343,775 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Model N by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,718,760 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,216,000 after acquiring an additional 206,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Model N by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,710,820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,002,000 after acquiring an additional 65,859 shares during the last quarter.
About Model N
Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.
