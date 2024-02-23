Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Shares Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,599 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,236 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $4,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,908 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,001 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,874 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Modine Manufacturing

In other news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 194,587 shares in the company, valued at $10,702,285. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher William Patterson sold 6,400 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $339,456.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 111,742 shares in the company, valued at $5,926,795.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 20,000 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 194,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,702,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Modine Manufacturing from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Modine Manufacturing from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

Modine Manufacturing Stock Performance

Modine Manufacturing stock opened at $80.80 on Friday. Modine Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $19.41 and a fifty-two week high of $83.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.24.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.17. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $561.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

Featured Articles

