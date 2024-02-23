Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Bought by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,547 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 1,587.4% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 34,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 32,590 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 4.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 33.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 212,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,233,000 after acquiring an additional 53,364 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 62.1% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 15.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MHK shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $100.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $98.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.10.

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $517,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,953 shares in the company, valued at $842,387.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE MHK opened at $113.93 on Friday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.02 and a 12 month high of $118.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.88.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.10. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.71 EPS for the current year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

