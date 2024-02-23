Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC cut its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Free Report) by 55.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,316 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,337,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,658,000 after purchasing an additional 72,857 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 929,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,203,000 after purchasing an additional 33,408 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 812,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,224,000 after purchasing an additional 10,754 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 2.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 578,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,962,000 after purchasing an additional 14,291 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 925.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 570,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,757,000 after purchasing an additional 514,761 shares during the period. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Monarch Casino & Resort stock opened at $68.73 on Friday. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.25 and a 52-week high of $79.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.66.

MCRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a research note on Friday, January 5th.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1972 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

