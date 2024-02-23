Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $390.42.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MCO shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $427.00 to $411.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $362.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $332.00 to $318.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Get Moody's alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Moody’s

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moody’s

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.43, for a total transaction of $917,654.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,580,192.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at $720,502,000. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Moody’s by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 12,049,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,706,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,594 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Moody’s by 277.8% during the third quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,544,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $488,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,463 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Moody’s by 67.2% during the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,288,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $795,918,000 after purchasing an additional 920,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Moody’s by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,994,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,947,000 after buying an additional 914,530 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moody’s Price Performance

NYSE MCO opened at $381.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $385.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $354.28. Moody’s has a 1 year low of $278.23 and a 1 year high of $407.62. The company has a market cap of $69.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.75, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.30.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.14). Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.23% and a net margin of 27.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s will post 10.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.28%.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.