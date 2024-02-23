Morgan Stanley Raises NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $795.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $750.00 to $795.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on NVIDIA from $560.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. DA Davidson began coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on NVIDIA from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $806.37.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $785.38 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $591.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $502.00. NVIDIA has a one year low of $222.97 and a one year high of $785.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 65.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.58% and a net margin of 48.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 19.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.34%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total value of $4,831,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 989,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,266,542.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at $620,560,171.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 154,998 shares of company stock worth $79,705,222. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 89,053 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998 shares in the last quarter. W Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $254,000. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth about $282,000. River Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 259.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 5,783 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

