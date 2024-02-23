MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of MSA Safety from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of MSA Safety from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.50.

MSA Safety stock opened at $179.65 on Friday. MSA Safety has a fifty-two week low of $122.57 and a fifty-two week high of $185.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 123.90 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.36.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $495.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.52 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that MSA Safety will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 641,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,222,000 after acquiring an additional 55,733 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 66,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after acquiring an additional 14,166 shares during the last quarter. 80.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and software that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

