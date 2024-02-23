Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 109,186 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 220,996 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $4,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 60.9% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 837,625 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,986,000 after acquiring an additional 316,960 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Murphy Oil by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 144,932 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,573,000 after buying an additional 38,626 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 9.0% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,531 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 162.2% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 226,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,263,000 after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the third quarter worth $383,000. 79.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on MUR. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.90.

Shares of MUR opened at $39.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 2.22. Murphy Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $32.80 and a 1 year high of $48.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.90.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $844.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.24 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 19.12%. The business’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is a boost from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.44%.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

