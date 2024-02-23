Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,698 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OSIS. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 809,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,868,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Stock Performance

Shares of OSIS stock opened at $131.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.42 and a 200 day moving average of $122.81. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.72 and a 1 year high of $139.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at OSI Systems

OSI Systems ( NASDAQ:OSIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $373.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.29 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 8.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OSI Systems news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total transaction of $1,968,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 78,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,250,381.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other OSI Systems news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total transaction of $1,968,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 78,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,250,381.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.11, for a total value of $2,582,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 468,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,502,882.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Roth Mkm raised their target price on OSI Systems from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

