Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) by 11.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,748 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,572 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Fulton Financial by 1,554.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Fulton Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Fulton Financial by 576.4% in the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Fulton Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Fulton Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FULT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.60.

Shares of NASDAQ FULT opened at $15.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.82. Fulton Financial Co. has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $17.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $271.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.70 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. This is a boost from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.46%.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

