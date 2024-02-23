Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,191 Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,434 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Green Plains by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 127,032 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after buying an additional 34,787 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Green Plains by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,564 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 9,066 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Green Plains by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after buying an additional 4,517 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Green Plains by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,205 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 5,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Green Plains by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,978,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $278,410,000 after buying an additional 82,288 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Green Plains

In related news, Director James D. Anderson acquired 2,500 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.20 per share, with a total value of $58,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,758,619.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Green Plains news, CEO Todd A. Becker purchased 5,419 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.08 per share, with a total value of $125,070.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 695,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,049,508.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James D. Anderson purchased 2,500 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.20 per share, with a total value of $58,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,758,619.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 12,879 shares of company stock valued at $305,683 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Green Plains Stock Performance

Shares of GPRE stock opened at $22.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 1.62. Green Plains Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.44 and a 52 week high of $36.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.08 and a 200-day moving average of $26.86.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $712.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.01 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 9.67% and a negative net margin of 2.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.66) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Green Plains Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GPRE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Green Plains from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Green Plains from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Green Plains from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

