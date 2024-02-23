National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,533 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $13,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 14.2% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 180,656 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,378,000 after purchasing an additional 22,401 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 77.6% during the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 7.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,458 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the third quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Managed Asset Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.6% during the third quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 447,866 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $23,249,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NFG stock opened at $49.22 on Friday. National Fuel Gas has a 1-year low of $45.32 and a 1-year high of $59.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.20.

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.14. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $525.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.51%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

