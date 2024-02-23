Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Neonode Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:NEON opened at $1.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.68. Neonode has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $8.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neonode

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investor AB boosted its stake in shares of Neonode by 821.4% in the 2nd quarter. Investor AB now owns 34,774 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Neonode by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,511 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neonode by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,560 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 19,678 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neonode in the 1st quarter valued at $502,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Neonode by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,764 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 13,911 shares during the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neonode Company Profile

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, Switzerland, Germany, France, Sweden, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for machine perception to detect and track persons and objects in video streams from cameras and other types of imagers.

Featured Stories

