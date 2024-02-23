Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Downgraded to Market Perform at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on NVRO. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Nevro from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Nevro in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Nevro from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Nevro from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Nevro from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.23.

NYSE:NVRO opened at $16.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.87 and its 200-day moving average is $18.45. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Nevro has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $39.67. The firm has a market cap of $598.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Nevro by 174.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,012 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Nevro by 206.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro during the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Nevro by 170.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS systems.

