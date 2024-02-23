Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Price Target Cut to $19.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Robert W. Baird from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NVRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Nevro from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Nevro from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Nevro from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Nevro from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Nevro from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.23.

Shares of NYSE:NVRO opened at $16.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.45. Nevro has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $39.67. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP grew its position in Nevro by 174.3% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,012 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Nevro by 206.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Nevro by 26.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,162 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Nevro by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Nevro during the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS systems.

