NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Receives $47.31 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.31.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NEP shares. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Evercore ISI started coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho dropped their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy Partners to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 31.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,044,197 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $31,013,000 after purchasing an additional 246,908 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 839,956 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $24,911,000 after acquiring an additional 104,055 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 189.5% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 33,473 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 21,909 shares during the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 144.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 37,400 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT increased its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 462,197 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $13,727,000 after acquiring an additional 41,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEP opened at $27.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.41. NextEra Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $20.17 and a fifty-two week high of $69.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.03.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.38). NextEra Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 165.26%.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

