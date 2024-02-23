Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its stake in shares of Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,284 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Nextracker were worth $2,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NXT. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Nextracker during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Nextracker by 7.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 651,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,161,000 after acquiring an additional 44,611 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Nextracker by 68.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 90,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 36,616 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Nextracker during the second quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Nextracker during the 3rd quarter valued at $486,000. Institutional investors own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

NXT stock opened at $57.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.54. Nextracker Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.24 and a fifty-two week high of $61.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74.

Several analysts have issued reports on NXT shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Nextracker from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Nextracker from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Nextracker in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Nextracker from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Nextracker from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.78.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

