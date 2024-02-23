Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NDSN. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nordson by 208.3% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nordson in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its holdings in Nordson by 105.6% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nordson by 49.1% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nordson in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nordson news, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.25, for a total transaction of $728,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,545,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.25, for a total transaction of $728,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,545,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.79, for a total value of $526,659.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,144,856.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,113 shares of company stock valued at $2,076,127 over the last 90 days. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.83.

Nordson Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $273.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.65. Nordson Co. has a 52 week low of $202.57 and a 52 week high of $275.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $633.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.77 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 18.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 31.81%.

About Nordson

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Further Reading

