NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NortonLifeLock Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NLOK stock opened at $21.55 on Friday. NortonLifeLock has a 52 week low of $20.12 and a 52 week high of $30.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.56.

About NortonLifeLock

Gen Digital, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

