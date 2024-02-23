NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
NortonLifeLock Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of NLOK stock opened at $21.55 on Friday. NortonLifeLock has a 52 week low of $20.12 and a 52 week high of $30.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.56.
About NortonLifeLock
