NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Given New $911.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its price target raised by Truist Financial from $691.00 to $911.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NVDA. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, February 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $1,200.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $800.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $806.37.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $785.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.78, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $591.40 and its 200 day moving average is $502.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $222.97 and a 52-week high of $785.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 105.58%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 19.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total transaction of $19,354,368.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,189,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,588,833.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,998 shares of company stock valued at $79,705,222 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,606,369,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 160,446.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,862,392,000 after acquiring an additional 19,574,443 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 54,019.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,866,869 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,352,811,000 after acquiring an additional 16,835,703 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in NVIDIA by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,791,626 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $10,296,429,000 after acquiring an additional 4,640,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in NVIDIA by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,023,783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621,002 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

