NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $910.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $865.00 to $910.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NVDA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on NVIDIA from $691.00 to $911.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NVIDIA from $675.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $806.37.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

View Our Latest Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Stock Up 16.4 %

Shares of NVDA opened at $785.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 65.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $591.40 and a 200 day moving average of $502.00. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $222.97 and a 52-week high of $785.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.58% and a net margin of 48.85%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 19.04 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total value of $19,354,368.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,189,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,588,833.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,560,171.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,998 shares of company stock valued at $79,705,222 over the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.