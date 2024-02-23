NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $925.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Bank of America from $800.00 to $925.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NVDA. Edward Jones cut shares of NVIDIA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $800.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $560.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $806.37.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $785.38 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $591.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $502.00. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $222.97 and a 52-week high of $785.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.59. The company has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.58% and a net margin of 48.85%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 19.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.34%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total transaction of $5,008,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 979,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,693,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total transaction of $5,008,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 979,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,693,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total transaction of $4,831,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 989,831 shares in the company, valued at $478,266,542.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 154,998 shares of company stock valued at $79,705,222. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 204,507,567 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $101,276,237,000 after acquiring an additional 827,368 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,459,414 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $20,022,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,401 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,606,369,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in NVIDIA by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,023,783,000 after buying an additional 4,621,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in NVIDIA by 3.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,311,434 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,445,211,000 after buying an additional 910,009 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

