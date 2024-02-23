NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $1,000.00 at Sanford C. Bernstein

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its target price raised by Sanford C. Bernstein from $700.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NVDA. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday. Edward Jones cut NVIDIA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $603.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $806.37.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $785.38 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $591.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $502.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 65.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.59. NVIDIA has a one year low of $222.97 and a one year high of $785.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.58% and a net margin of 48.85%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 19.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total transaction of $4,831,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 989,831 shares in the company, valued at $478,266,542.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at $24,696,719.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total value of $4,831,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 989,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,266,542.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,998 shares of company stock worth $79,705,222 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

